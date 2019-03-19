ISSI HyperFlash™ memory has successfully been designed into the NXP i.MX RT106A MCU-based solution for AVS (Alexa Voice Service)

MILPITAS, Calif., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. a leader in advanced memory solutions, today announced the adoption of HyperFlash™ memory IS26KL256S-DABLI00 (256Mb 3.3V BGA package) with NXP’s i.MX RT106A MCU based solution for AVS (Alexa Voice Service).



The Alexa Voice Service (AVS) is a virtual assistant developed by Amazon that provides cloud-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language understanding (NLU) to provide information, media playback, communication and smart device control capabilities to consumers.

HyperFlash™ memory based on the HyperBus™ technology dramatically improves memory performance while reducing pin count and board space, essential for NXP’s implementation to save BOM cost without compromising performance to do XIP (execute-in-place) operations.

“NXP is an important partner for us. We are very glad that NXP adopted our HyperFlash™ solution. HyperFlash™ fits nicely in the application to meet the increasingly challenging demands of both cost and performance of AVS systems,” said Michael Wang, Director of Business Development at ISSI.

“ISSI’s HyperFlash gives us the XIP performance we needed for our turnkey low cost, small form factor, MCU-based Alexa Voice Service solution on our i.MX RT106A,” said Rick Bye, IoT Solutions Sr. Marketing Manager at NXP.

ISSI provides HyperRAM™ and HyperFlash™ products based on the HyperBus™ interface. By combining HyperFlash™ and HyperRAM components on a single bus, chipset providers can reduce controller pin count, accommodate smaller packages and simplify PCB design, resulting in significant cost savings while dramatically improving performance. ISSI intends to provide the same high quality and long term support for HyperRAM™ and HyperFlash™ customers, similar to its SRAM, DRAM and other Flash product families including Serial/Parallel NOR, NAND and eMMC products.

HyperFlash™ products in both industrial and automotive temperature ranges from ISSI are available now.



About HyperBus™ Interface

The efficient 12-pin HyperBus™ Interface consists of an 8-pin address/data bus, a differential clock (2 signals), one Chip Select and a Read Data Strobe for the controller, reducing the overall cost of the system. The HyperBus™ Interface allows for read throughput of up to 333 megabytes per second, supporting the requirements for a wide range of high-performance applications, such as automotive instrument clusters, infotainment / navigation systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), hand-held displays, digital cameras, projectors, factory automation, medical diagnostic equipment, and home automation and appliances.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security and privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

About ISSI

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. ISSI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets: (i) automotive, (ii) communications, (iii) industrial, and medical, and (iv) digital consumer. ISSI’s primary products are SRAM, DRAM, Flash memory which includes NOR flash, NAND flash and managed NAND solutions (eMMC). ISSI provides high-quality semiconductor products and has been a committed long-term supplier of memory products. ISSI is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at www.issi.com .

Michael Wang

P: 408-969-5150

mwang@issi.com