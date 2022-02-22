ITA Airways Official Carrier of the Italian National Basketball Teams

ROME, Italy, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITA Airways is the Official Carrier of the Italian National Basketball Teams and will be flying them on their national and international trips with its aircrafts sporting new blue livery over the next three years.

This important agreement between the Italian Basketball Federation and ITA Airways confirms the strong connection between the national carrier and the world of sports, which was started with the choice of its aircraft livery dedicated to the greatest champions in the Italian sports history.

This agreement marks an important step in the marketing strategy of ITA Airways, which is proud to have its logo on the prestigious jersey of the Italian national basketball team. ITA Airways will be at the Azzurri's side, accompanying them for a period of three years which will be full of great challenges and exciting goals to be achieved together.

"We are very happy and honoured to be partnering with the Italian Basketball Federation and to be able to place our logo on an important and meaningful jersey – said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Marketing Officer of ITA Airways – in the world of sports, commitment, seriousness and the ability to work on challenges are the factors that deliver great results. The Italian national team is a concrete example of how Italy can achieve great results and fly high. ITA Airways shares the values of passion, excellence and determination in achieving its own goals and by flying the team over the next three years it will make the Italian jersey fly even higher".

After the extraordinary qualification to the Olympic Games last summer with two teams, men's 5vs5 and women's 3x3, Italbasket is ready to take off towards new goals. Doing this with ITA Airways at its side is the best way to continue to fly high.

"The prestige and responsibility of representing Italy– says Giovanni Petrucci, President of FIP –are the common traits of FIP and ITA Airways, in addition to ‘Azzurro’, a color that in the field of sports has always made an entire country dream. Basketball is a discipline that aims upwards, exactly as our national airline does. It will be a pleasure and an honour to have our girls and boys travel around the world with such a high-level partner".

