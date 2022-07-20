ITA Airways Presents Its Sustainability Manifesto for the First Time at Farnborough International Airshow

ROME, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITA Airways' press conference with ENAC was held yesterday, 19 July 2022, at the Airbus Pavilion Auditorium at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA).



During the event, were presented the results achieved in the first nine months, as well as the commitment to sustainability. Sustainability is a topic of central importance for the Italian carrier, which aims to become the greenest airline in Europe with 75% of new generation aircraft in its fleet by 2025.

Therefore, the absolute star of the event was the ITA Airways Sustainability Manifesto, a symbol of the company's commitment to the planet and its people. The company's sustainable strategy roadmap combines business growth with the creation of long-term sustainable values. The Manifesto demonstrates the importance of this pillar in the company's strategy.

The press conference was chaired by Fabio Lazzerini, CEO of ITA Airways, and Pierluigi di Palma, President of ENAC, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority.

A highly regarded Italian illustrator - Emiliano Ponzi - collaborated on this occasion, turning ideas into images. Ponzi was able to interpret ITA Airways' growth strategy, the propulsive aspect of a start-up with the desire to 'touch the sky with one finger'. And the blue of ITA Airways' livery harmonising with the sky in full respect of the environment: flying and integrating the ecosystem simultaneously.

Thanks to ENAC’s support, ITA Airways follows its initial goal: to make the Italian national airline an example of sustainable business. With the Manifesto, the company's Sustainability Plan takes shape.

Furthermore, last April ITA Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus regarding collaboration in the field of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in Italy. ITA Airways will in fact collaborate with Airbus to develop the ecosystem around the launch of the CityAirbus NextGen electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The aircraft, is currently under development. ITA Airways and Airbus are identifying strategic use cases for zero emission mobility solutions and demonstrating the added value it can bring to communities.

At the end of the conference, all guests and the press were able to visit the Airbus A350 parked in the centre of the show. The new A350, dedicated to the excellence of Italian sport Enzo Bearzot, is distinguished by the flag carrier's new contents, including the new interiors designed by Walter De Silvia, which combine elegance and sustainability. The A350 is lighter, quieter and more efficient than the previous generation aircraft. Innovative aerodynamics and a high-efficiency Rolls-Royce aircraft engine (the Trent XWB) optimise range and payload for the benefit of efficiency. Thanks to the new aircraft, ITA Airways benefits from a reduction of more than 25% in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per passenger.

Also joining the fleet will be other new generation aircraft, such as the Airbus A220-300, scheduled to arrive in the autumn.

