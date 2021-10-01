ITA chooses Airbus as strategic partner: 28 aircraft to be delivered from end of Q1 2022
"The strategic partnership with Airbus and ALC is crucial for ITA in order to jump-start our business plan and achieve our goal of operating a new environmentally friendly fleet with significantly low operating and leasing costs”, said the airline's Executive Chairman, Alfredo Altavilla. The agreement, explained Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International Christian Scherer, "sets a benchmark in the progression towards decarbonisation and efficiency. From the start, we have been working closely with ITA, listening carefully to their needs". Air Lease Corporation is also "pleased and proud to be the launch lessor for ITA, supplying the new airline with 31 new Airbus jets, including state-of-the-art aircraft from the A220 and A320/321neo families as well as the most modern and environmentally-friendly long-haul aircraft”, said Steven F. Udvar-Hazy, Executive Chairman of ALC, adding: “These agreements will allow ITA to operate a new and technologically more advanced fleet to serve ITA's network of European and intercontinental routes with great efficiency".
For more information:
LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it
+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44de036c-8f65-4fed-bcab-e12e57a26227
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.