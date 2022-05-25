Italy-USA: Los Angeles Will Host the ‘Italy 5K Run’ on June 2

A 5-kilometer run open to everyone to celebrate Italy’s Republic Day

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The idea behind it is that of an Italian-style 'street party’: a 5-kilometre mini-marathon open to all, “to gather around June 2 and our flag all the communities in the area.” In an interview with LaPresse, Silvia Chiave, Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles – a city home to some historic Italian communities as well as to the new ‘immigrants’, made up of researchers, students and high-tech entrepreneurs – explained the meaning of the ‘5K Run’ that will take place on June 5 along the streets of Los Angeles Harbor, in front of the Pacific Ocean, to celebrate Italian Republic Day. The idea, the Consul explained, stems from an initiative that has been taking place in New York since 2018: “Then, there was the pandemic, but last year I thought we could finally organise activities in presence.” In addition to the 'Run', which will start at 8am on June 5 from San Pedro, there will be a "street party, with animation, music, games for children and families, food, coffee, ice cream… it will be fun," the Consul assured.



The main sponsor of the initiative, Chiave further explained, is Enel X Way, i.e. Enel's new division active in the fields of sustainability and electric mobility, which was set up a few weeks ago. “Enel is one of the flagships of Italian companies,” the Consul pointed out, “It has a global reach and a strong presence in this market.” The guest of honour at the event will be Joe Buscaino, the only Italian-American member of the Los Angeles City Council and former candidate for mayor of the city; other well-known personalities will attend, including Alessandro Del Piero. Participants in the June 5 ‘Run’ will receive a variety of gifts and prizes, including two round-trip Rome-Los Angeles airline tickets offered by ITA, which opens the route to the Californian city on June 1, and two nights in two luxury hotels in Tuscany. However, Consul Chiave stressed, “This run is for everyone and families with buggies are also welcome.” The proceeds of the tickets will go to two non-profit organisations: the Little Italy Los Angeles Association and Fondazione Italia, which will allocate them, among other things, to projects for the teaching of the Italian language.

This year's Republic Day and the ‘5k Run’ organised to celebrate it come at a particularly busy time for the Consulate, Chiave told us: “The number of compatriots continues to increase and we are running at full capacity. Registrations in the AIRE (Register of Italians Residing Abroad) have increased. This place is very attractive, and we try to uphold our services to the level of this very demanding community of Italian-Americans.” In Los Angeles, between world-class universities, capital and companies, the Consul explained, “there is a unique ecosystem for start-ups” in the technology sector.

In short, LA is not only the city of entertainment; the profile of Italians moving here, “very educated young people,” is “very high,” and for this reason, perhaps, they are “more difficult to reach, because the city is huge.”

