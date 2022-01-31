Iveco Group N.V. to announce 2021 Combined Full Year Financial Results on 8 February 2022

Turin, 31January 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announced today that its Full Year 2021 Combined Financial Results will be released on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 4.45pm CET/ 3.45pm GMT/ 10.45am EST on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:

https://bit.ly/IVG_2021_Combined_FY_Results

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website (www.ivecogroup.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 29 manufacturing plants and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website: www.ivecogroup.com

