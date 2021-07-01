JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 July 2021, record date as of the 09 July 2021 & payment date is the 06 August 2021:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.050200
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.246200
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.311300
|JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.032800
|JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.006900
|JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
|IE00BKV0QF55
|0.124800
|JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)
|IE00BN4RDY28
|0.601100
|JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BJK9H860
|0.089900
