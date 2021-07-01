JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 July 2021, record date as of the 09 July 2021 & payment date is the 06 August 2021:

Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.050200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.246200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.311300
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.032800
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.006900
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BKV0QF550.124800
JPM USD CORPORATE BOND RESEARCH ENHANCED INDEX UCITS ETF-USD (Dist)IE00BN4RDY280.601100
JPM BETABUILDERS US EQUITY UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BJK9H8600.089900
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000
