JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

?DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



RE: Dividends



The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 August 2021, record date as of the 13 August 2021 &payment date is the 08 September 2021:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.053700 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.289800 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.428100 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.040600 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.007600 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

