JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
|DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 February 2022, record date as of the 11 February 2022 & payment date is the 07 March 2022:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6Q91
|0.042600
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
|IE00BJLTWS02
|0.290000
|JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
|IE00BDFC6G93
|0.326400
|JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMG79
|0.024500
|JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
|IE00BD9MMC32
|0.016500
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000