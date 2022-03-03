JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 March 2022, record date as of the 11 March 2022 &payment date is the 07 April 2022:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.044700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.238100
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.315900
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.030700
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.020600
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

