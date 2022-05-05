JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 May 2022, record date as of the 13 May 2022 & payment date is the 07 June 2022: Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share RateJPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.053800JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.222700JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.440200JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.051700JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.042200JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.165800 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000