JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 June 2022, record date as of the 10 June 2022 & payment date is the 08 July 2022:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.072900
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.232600
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.373800
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.080200
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.038300
JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.165700
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

