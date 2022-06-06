JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 June 2022, record date as of the 10 June 2022 & payment date is the 08 July 2022:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.072900 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.232600 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.373800 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.080200 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.038300 JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.165700 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000