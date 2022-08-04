JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 August 2022, record date as of the 12 August 2022 & payment date is the 08 September 2022: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.087500 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.198100 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.315100 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.087100 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.054800 JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.177500 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000