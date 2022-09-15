JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Fund Change

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Fund Changes for JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition Global Equity UCITS ETF - effective from 30 September 2022

This is to notify you that the Sub-Fund will enhance the disclosure relating to the Sub-Fund's investment in sustainable investments such that it will be categorised Article 9 under the terms of EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ("SFDR") on the date the revised supplement for the Sub-Fund reflecting these changes is noted which is expected to be on or about 30 September 2022.

As part of this update, it will be clarified that the Sub-Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in Sustainable Investments as defined under SFDR. Furthermore, the Sub-Fund will be re-named "JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF" to reflect that the Sub-Fund's Index is designated a Climate Transition Benchmark.

There is no material change to how the Sub-Fund is managed or its risk profile as a result of these changes.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/gb/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpmetf-carbon-transition-global-equity-ucits-etf-sfdr-uplift-en-letter-sept-2022.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

07809830116





This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.