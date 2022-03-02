JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: NAV Rounding Policy

Prospectus updates - effective from 21 March 2022



DUBLIN, Ireland, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you of a change in the Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculation rounding policy. Currently the Net Asset Value per Share in each Sub-Fund is calculated to the nearest three decimal places in the Base Currency of the relevant Sub-Fund at the Valuation Point in accordance with the valuation provisions set out in the Instrument of Incorporation.

With effect from 21 March 2022, the Net Asset Value per Share will be calculated to the nearest four decimal places.

In addition, due to an enhancement of the securities lending program, cash collateral received by a Sub-Fund may be reinvested in other instruments from the effective date. Reinvestment of non-cash collateral remains prohibited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpmp-etfs-change-in-nav-calculation-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

07809830116

