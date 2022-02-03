JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Prospectus updates - effective from 21 February 2022
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds").
As part of this update, it will be clarified that each Sub-Fund will invest at least 51% of its assets in issuers with positive environmental and/or social characteristics that follow good governance practices as measured through the Investment Manager's proprietary ESG scoring methodology and/or third party data.
There is no material change to how the Sub-Funds are managed or their respective risk profiles as a result of these changes.
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-ireland-icav-ultra-short-art-8-uplifts-feb-ce-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116
