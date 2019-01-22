K2 Acquires Distributor K2NE, Strengthening Its Digital Process Automation Capabilities Across Europe

Acquisition expands the digital process automation company’s presence into new markets

Bellevue, Wash., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (“K2”), the leader in low-code digital process automation, today announced the acquisition of one of its distributors, K2NE. With this acquisition, K2 establishes a direct presence in mainland Europe, increasing the direct customer footprint to 14 European countries, further investing and committing to growth across the continent.

K2 customers will now see increased opportunities and offerings centered around strengthening their digital transformation. K2NE has a demonstrated history of strong business growth and success gaining market shares in Spain, Switzerland and Germany.

“We are thrilled to welcome the K2NE team to the K2 family,” said Evan Ellis, K2 CEO. “As two organizations built around customer-first approaches to digital process automation, we can together leverage our common vision, expand our geographic footprint and increase capabilities to further empower customers.”

This acquisition accelerates both companies’ rotation into a solely-focused SaaS business and will capitalize on increased capabilities, such as greater direct access for customers and partners.

“K2NE has a proven track record of incubating and accelerating into new markets. It is absolutely the right time to join together to help customers achieve even greater success,” said Ruan Scott, K2NE Vice President. “Combining our capabilities further accelerates the growth of digital process automation across Europe, and customers will now have access to even more services and coverage. This is an exciting time for both companies.”

The combination of K2’s existing portfolio and the strength of K2NE positions K2 to be the leader in digital process automation. Both organizations plan to continue innovating and expanding globally in the new year.

About K2

K2 is the leading low-code digital process automation (DPA) platform for enterprises seeking to rapidly and intelligently create modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their business. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100, are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and applications at K2.com.

About K2NE

K2NE is a distributor of K2 software and was founded in 2010. K2NE has a presence in more than 14 countries and has offices in Spain, South Africa, Germany and the United Kingdom.