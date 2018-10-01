KaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Grade Kaolin Clays

MACON, Ga., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaMin LLC announced today that it will increase prices for kaolin clay products for the global industrial markets 5-8% effective January 1, 2019, or as contracts allow. “This price increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability,” stated Harlan Archer, President. “KaMin has experienced inflation in all aspects of our business and dramatic inflation in chemical and freight costs. KaMin has continued to invest in projects to meet regulatory requirements.”



KAMIN LLC

KaMin LLC is a manufacturer of high quality hydrous and calcined kaolin. With more than 70 years of experience, KaMin’s reserves and proprietary processing technologies produce high quality kaolins for a variety of applications.



KaMin mines and produces its kaolin exclusively in the US and sells its products to all regions of the world. KaMin operates three kaolin plants – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and has been recognized not only as a leader in product quality but also in its safe mining practices for many consecutive years.

