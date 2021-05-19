Kelly® Unveils All-In-One Talent Management Portal Kelly Helix UX

Powered by the Kelly Helix technology stack, new platform ushers in company’s focus on Intelligent Staffing

TROY, Mich., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual meeting today, Kelly unveiled its new technology brand, Kelly Helix, and announced the launch of a powerful talent management portal that simplifies and personalizes the Managed Service Provider (MSP) client experience – Kelly Helix UX.



Helix UX offers hiring managers a universal, single point of entry to source gig workers, independent contractors, contingent workers and/or full-time hires as well as services suppliers. Kelly clients are able to easily track all of their inquiries within the platform. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Helix UX automatically generates talent requisitions and provides detailed workforce analytics.

“Helix UX removes the stress and headaches that come with engaging and managing talent. It provides customers visibility into top talent across all labor channels and full insights into their contingent and third-party workforce,” said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. “Supported by trusted Kelly advisors, the portal empowers users with relevant analytics to confidently make decisions about their workforce strategy, moving them closer to total talent management.”

The tool overlays with clients’ existing recruitment and procurement technologies including Vendor Management Systems (VMS), allowing for quick implementation. It is embedded into Kelly’s MSP solution and fully customizable to include clients’ URLs, branding and content. Personalized analytics and reporting tools adjust to the needs of hiring managers and program sponsors, who have 24/7 access to their Kelly team and a suite of other powerful workforce management insights. The cloud-based platform will receive automated updates and technology additions regularly.

Helix UX is powered by Kelly’s sophisticated technology stack, Kelly Helix, which brings together advanced workforce management tools and technologies to support clients’ and job seekers’ every need. Kelly continues to make significant investments into the human cloud, services procurement, automation tools and AI-powered Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions that enable what President and CEO Peter Quigley calls, “the era of Intelligent Staffing.”

“We believe that technology will enable the work of the future – work that is smarter, more inclusive and more human,” Quigley said. “Intelligent Staffing does just that. It enables work that is productive, open to all who want to pursue it, and meeting changing client and talent expectations.”

Kelly Helix streamlines the client experience, improves the talent journey and drives business results. For clients, it automates routine processes to free up valuable time, seamlessly integrates tasks between humans and machines, and enables virtual and remote hiring. For talent, it makes the job search smoother and faster, offers personalized career paths, and removes barriers that have prevented some people from finding work.

“There wasn’t a simple tool out there that gave our customers visibility into all their active talent solutions. So we built one,” Browning said. “Helix gives them the confidence that their workforce inquiries are being addressed in a timely manner and holds us accountable to deliver a world-class workforce solutions strategy.”

To learn more about Kelly Helix and Kelly Helix UX, and to request a demo, visit www.kellyhelix.com.

