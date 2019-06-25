Kim Crawford Wines Partners With US Open Tennis Championships

No. 1-Selling Sauvignon Blanc in U.S. Becomes the Official Wine of the US Open Tennis Championships in New, Multi-Year Agreement

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and MARLBOROUGH, New Zealand, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and Kim Crawford Wines today announced a new partnership that names Kim Crawford Wines as the official wine of the US Open Tennis Championships. The new, multi-year agreement commences with the 2019 Open.

The No. 1-selling Sauvignon Blanci and leading New Zealand wine brandii in the U.S., Kim Crawford Wines will #ServeUpKim to US Open fans with a permanent brand presence on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Kim Crawford will further support the partnership at retail locations across the country with impactful displays and an exciting sweepstakes, in which the winner will receive an all-expenses paid VIP experience at the 2020 US Open. The sweepstakes begins July 1 and ends August 31, during which consumers can enter via direct text at 47464.

Kim Crawford debuted its new “Make It Amazing” advertising campaign this past week, celebrating wine lovers who “let their true selves shine.” A series of television and digital advertisements will share the brand’s belief that life is best lived when you unleash your authentic, confident self, with custom co-branded digital advertisements promoting the brand’s partnership with the US Open scheduled to run during the tournament.

“The rising popularity of the Kim Crawford Wines brand in the U.S., along with its impeccable reputation around the rest of the world, blends perfectly with the unparalleled culinary offerings at the US Open and brings an enhanced experience to our fans,” said Lew Sherr, Chief Revenue Officer, USTA.

“Kim Crawford Wines is proud to partner with the leading tennis championship in the U.S. to bring our vibrant, versatile brand to tennis fans,” said Julie Rossman, Vice President of Marketing for Kim Crawford Wines. “The US Open’s engaging fan experience attracts tennis and sport enthusiasts from across the globe, and we are excited to introduce them to the distinctive, award-winning Kim Crawford brand through our presence at the Open and in retail stores.”

The 2019 US Open will run from August 26 to September 8. The recently-completed five-year, $600 million strategic transformation of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the tournament’s home, provides visitors more opportunities to enjoy all that the event has to offer. The venue welcomed a record 828,798 attendees in 2018 over the course of the event and engaged millions of fans on its social and digital platforms.

Eric Schuster, USTA, (914) 696-7260, schuster@usta.com

Kara Larmie, Kim Crawford Wines, (415) 601-7637, kara.larmie@cbrands.com

Kim Crawford is the number-one Sauvignon Blanc and New Zealand Wine brand in the United States (IRI, 2019). Kim Crawford has garnered numerous industry accolades, including being named New World Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast in 2016, earning a spot on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 List on four separate occasions, and being recognized as an Impact “Hot Brand” for the past twelve years. Kim Crawford’s distinctive portfolio includes Kim Crawford Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford New Zealand Rosé, Kim Crawford New Zealand Chardonnay, Kim Crawford New Zealand Pinot Gris, and Kim Crawford New Zealand Pinot Noir. For further information, please visit www.kimcrawfordwines.com , or follow us on Facebook and Instagram . Please Enjoy our Wines Responsibly. © 2019 Kim Crawford Wines.

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 655,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

i IRI Total US Multi Outlet-Convenience L52 weeks ending 2/24/2019

ii Nielsen CGA, L52 weeks ending 10/7/2018

