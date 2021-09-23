Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Incyte for Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib in Latin America

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Swiss-based affiliate of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuviin the United States and Minjuviin Europe) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.

Tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide is approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and there are approximately 12,000 – 16,000 new cases of DLBCL each year in Latin America1,2.

Pemigatinib is approved in the United States, Europe and Japan for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Cholangiocarcinoma is the most common cancer of the bile duct. FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements have been observed in 10-16%3 of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, whereas the incidence in patients with extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is rare. There are approximately 4,000 – 6,000 new cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma each year in Latin America1,4.

“We are delighted to partner with Incyte, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, to bring tafasitamab and pemigatinib to patients in Latin America upon approval,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “Both products will strengthen and complement our oncology portfolio and will play a key role in the management of diseases with high unmet need.”

“In Knight, we have found a partner with an extensive track record of successful partnerships and strong distribution capabilities,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. “We are eager to work together to expand access to tafasitamab and pemigatinib so that eligible patients in Latin America have access to these innovative medicines.”

About Tafasitamab

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).

In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi® is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

In the United States, Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Europe, Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) received conditional approval, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

Minjuvi® and Monjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in the EU.

XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About Pemigatinib

Pemigatinib (Pemazyre®) is a kinase inhibitor indicated in the United States for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test5. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Japan, Pemazyre® is approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer (BTC) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion gene, worsening after cancer chemotherapy.

In Europe, Pemazyre® is approved for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre® is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3 which, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated selective pharmacologic activity against cancer cells with FGFR alterations.

Pemazyre® is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe and Japan. Incyte has granted Innovent Biologics, Inc. rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib in hematology and oncology in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Incyte has retained all other rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib outside of the United States.

Pemazyre® is a trademark of Incyte.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc.

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

