La Ciudad de las Ideas 2018 Will Develop Themes to Better Understand Humankind and Its Environment

Ricardo Salinas, sponsor of the event, seeks to share ideas to improve society

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that La Ciudad de la Ideas 2018 (www.ciudaddelasideas.com)—The International Festival of Bright Minds, sponsored by Ricardo Salinas and Grupo Salinas—will spread groundbreaking knowledge to better understand humankind and its environment.

In the Auditorio Metropolitano of Puebla from November 16 to 18, with the theme "Burning Questions," more than 60 international experts will present individually and in debates with the most innovative ideas regarding science, technology, human behavior, philosophy, sustainability, sociology, art and culture.

Some of the "Burning Questions" are: Why should intolerance be tolerated? How do we work and live with conscience, responsibility and purpose? What is the most effective way to achieve the empowerment of women? At what cost can we capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere? How can we stay cool on a planet that raises its temperature? What kind of urbanism will be necessary for a population of 10 billion people?

Similarly, under the "Mex-I-can" initiative, actions will be presented that support the construction of a better world, developed by Mexicans, from optimal care of amputee patients, to cutting-edge psychiatric ideas.

As every year since 2008, the event will be held in the Auditorio Metropolitano of Puebla, with live speakers presenting to an audience of 5,000.

Additionally, in line with the firm conviction of Ricardo Salinas to extensively spread knowledge, tens of thousands of viewers will be able to keep abreast of the conference through broadcast television and digital media through the adn40 network, as well as periodic updates on the Azteca uno network.

Ricardo Salinas promotes activities that allow a better understanding of the environment in order to improve society.

About Grupo Salinas

