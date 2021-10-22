Laboratoires Majorelle appoints Alexandre de Germay as Chief Executive Officer

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratoires Majorelle, a fast-growing French specialty pharma company focused on prescription and OTC products in women's health and urology, today announces the appointment of Alexandre de Germay as Chief Executive Officer.

Alexandre de Germay has more than 25 years of experience in specialty pharma, achieving significant growth and scaling specialty pharma businesses. Alexandre joins from Sanofi where he spent five years leading global businesses with sales of ca. €9 billion across 300 assets and several therapeutic areas, including cardiology, transplant and established products. During his tenure, Alexandre refocused the organization toward assets and disease areas that delivered significant growth. He drove digital transformation across all geographies to improve customer interaction, while significantly reducing operational expenses and improving margins.

Prior to Sanofi, Alexandre spent 20 years with Pfizer ultimately as Regional President of Japan-Asia-Pacific, with responsibilities to lead an organization of 5,000 employees and more than $5 billion in sales.

Mr. de Germay's strong track record in growing and scaling up specialty pharma businesses will further support Majorelle's accelerated growth trajectory as the Company extends its product portfolio and commercial infrastructure in France and grows into a pan-European specialty pharma company.

Alexandre de Germay said: "Since its creation, Majorelle has had a significant impact on the lives of patients it serves and especially in the field of women's health and urology. I am honored to lead such a high-performing organization focused on this important area and excited by the opportunities ahead. The skill and commitment of the team behind these successes make me very confident that we can expand the growth journey and continue to address those unmet medical needs."

Olivier Bohuon, Chairman of Majorelle and Senior Adviser to EW Healthcare Partners, added: "On behalf of the Board and EW Healthcare Partners, I would like to warmly welcome Alexandre to Majorelle. His experience and track record will be instrumental as we scale up the company, drive revenue growth and make add-on acquisitions."

About Laboratoires Majorelle

Headquartered in Paris, Majorelle is a French specialty pharma company focused on prescription and OTC products in women's health and urology that offer health solutions for men and women in France. The company's portfolio of products commands a strong position in the French market with its highly respected brand image and affordable pricing.

Since its founding in 2012, Majorelle has developed the most relevant and dynamic women's health product range in the French market, meeting unmet medical needs, making new treatments available to patients, and offering significant public health outcomes. The company has 70 employees and has experienced over 20% annual revenue and EBITDA growth in recent years.

EW Healthcare Partners acquired the majority stake in Majorelle in April 2021.

About EW Healthcare Partners

EW Healthcare Partners is one of the largest and oldest private healthcare investment firms and seeks to make growth equity investments in fast growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, and technology-enable services sectors in the United States and in Europe. Since its founding in 1985, EW Healthcare Partners has maintained its singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in over 150 healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team is comprised of over 20 investment professionals with offices in Houston, New York and London. For more information, see www.ewhealthcare.com.

