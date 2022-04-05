Beverly Hills, CA | April 04, 2022

Premier Beverly Hills-based dermatology practice, Lancer Dermatology, announced today that it has partnered with Forefront Dermatology, the largest physician-led single specialty group providing dermatological services in the United States with over 200+ dermatology practices. The collaboration with Forefront Dermatology will serve to expand the world-renowned legacy of the Lancer Dermatology practice through satellite clinics in select additional markets across the United States.

Since opening the clinic in 1983, Dr. Harold Lancer has grown his Beverly Hills-based dermatology practice into a world-renowned mecca with a celebrity cult-following. Currently, the practice is a global destination for celebrities, socialites, and even members of royal families. Dr. Lancer’s work ethic, integrity, approach, and results make him one of the most sought-out dermatology professionals, piquing the interest of Forefront Dermatology. The team at Lancer Dermatology consists of tenured nurses and skilled aestheticians who have been personally trained by Dr.

Lancer to deliver the highest level of service and care to their patients.

The partnership between Lancer Dermatology and Forefront Dermatology will allow the legacy and state-of-the-art care that Lancer Dermatology is known for worldwide, to expand beyond the Beverly Hills clinic for many years to come. By opening satellite locations across the nation, even more patients will be able to experience the state-of-the-art care that Lancer Dermatology is celebrated for, even if they are unable to visit the Beverly Hills practice.

“The highlight of my career was when I opened the doors to my Beverly Hills clinic in 1983, and every day since then I have had the pleasure of treating my patients with unparalleled care. I am proud to partner with Forefront Dermatology to extend the legacy we have created at Lancer Dermatology to make our state-of-the-art experience and treatments even more accessible,” said Dr. Harold Lancer, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Lancer Dermatology and Lancer Skincare.

“For many years, we have had the goal to extend the state-of-the-art approach of Lancer Dermatology practice beyond the Beverly Hills clinic. When Forefront Dermatology approached our team, it was clear that their preeminent expertise in expansion was in perfect alignment with our goals. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to be expanding our legacy, without sacrificing on quality of care,” said Tracey Sameyah, CEO of Lancer Skincare.

“Our partnership with Dr. Lancer and the Lancer Dermatology Team is consistent with our approach to partnering with Board-Certified Dermatologists and Surgeons that are committed to physician leadership, innovation, and exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Lancer on expanding access to dermatology care and leveraging the expertise and strong reputation he has garnered over the past 30 years,” said Betsy J. Wernli, MD, President of Forefront Dermatology.

The Beverly Hills clinic will remain unaffected by the partnership, with no changes being made to the day-to-day operations or existing staff of distinguished nurses and aestheticians. Dr. Lancer’s international skincare brand, Lancer Skincare, will also remain a separate entity, owned solely by Dr. Lancer, with no changes to the award-winning products that bring to life his philosophy of “from practice to product.”

Lancer Dermatology is moving faster than ever to make its state-of-the-art care and approach more accessible and available to everyone. For more information about Lancer Dermatology, please visit LancerSkincare.com or @drlancerrx.

About Lancer Dermatology The goal at Lancer Dermatology is to provide each patient with expert skin care and a personalized, first-class experience. Lancer Dermatology offers state-of-the-art care in aesthetic, cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology treatments. The Lancer Dermatology team consists of tenured nurses who have been personally trained by Dr. Lancer to deliver the highest level of service and care to our patients. Dr. Lancer believes that the best way to foster trust and commitment amongst patients is to have a knowledgeable and familiar team at his side. The Lancer Nursing Team is an elite and talented group of professionals who are always on hand to assist with all patient consultations and procedures. Dr. Lancer's skilled aestheticians possess decades of experience providing customized services and treatments to patients. Trained by Dr. Lancer himself, the aesthetician team is comprised of multilingual, highly-professional and sought-after experts who are proficient in The Lancer Method protocols as well as all of the Services & Technologies offered exclusively at the Lancer Dermatology Clinic. With revolutionized procedures and tools, the team is able to provide a personalized, best-in-class experience to every patient.

About Forefront Dermatology Located throughout the East, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Southeast and West,

Forefront Dermatology is a large and growing, physician-led, single-specialty group practice comprising 200+ dermatology practices. Forefront's community-based, BoardCertified Dermatologists and specialists provide best-in-class general, surgical and cosmetic dermatological care along with related laboratory services. Headquartered in Manitowoc, WI, Forefront's Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for conditions of the hair, skin, and nails to people of all ages and stages of life. Using innovative and proven solutions, Forefront's caring, Board-Certified Dermatologists and medical specialists treat the total patient to help improve not only the condition of their skin, but also their quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ForefrontDermatology.com.

