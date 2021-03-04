Larry Chen Joins Bioventus as Managing Director, China and Asia Pacific

DURHAM, N.C., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has appointed Larry Chen as Managing Director, China and Asia Pacific. Chen has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing roles for leading health care companies with a presence in the region. Based in Shenzhen, China, he is responsible for significantly increasing penetration of Bioventus products across key markets, with a focus on China.



“We are glad to welcome Larry to Bioventus and look forward to leveraging his experience and relationships in both China, as we explore our expansion opportunities there, and throughout the Asia Pacific region,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “We believe patients and clinicians will benefit greatly from our solutions in osteoarthritic joint pain, minimally invasive trauma and bone graft substitutes.”

Chen joins Bioventus from Zipline Medical where for the past four years he served as its Director, Asia Pacific, until its acquisition by Stryker. Prior to that, Chen was Sales Director, and later Marketing Director, Greater China, for Smith & Nephew and served in regional sales and marketing roles in Asia for ArthoCare. His experience also includes Asia Pacific regional commercial leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson Medical/Ethicon, Mentor Corp. and Stryker, where he was based in California. Chen began his career as an Export Sales Manager at China Qing ’An International Trading in Beijing.

He received his MBA from the University of Leuven, now Vlerick Leuven Ghent School, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning our business strategy and operations and expected benefits and impact of Bioventus’ products in certain regions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the adverse impacts on our business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependence on a limited number of products; our ability to develop, acquire and commercialize new products, line extensions or expanded indications; the continued and future acceptance of our existing portfolio of products and any new products, line extensions or expanded indications by physicians, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; our ability to differentiate the hyaluronic acid (“HA”) viscosupplementation therapies we own or distribute from alternative therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritic; the proposed down-classification of non-invasive bone growth stimulators, including our Exogen system, by the FDA; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage and/or reimbursement for our products, the procedures using our products, or any future products we may seek to commercialize; our ability to complete acquisitions or successfully integrate new businesses, products or technologies in a cost-effective and non-disruptive manner; competition against other companies; the negative impact on our ability to market our HA products due to the reclassification of HA products from medical devices to drugs in the United States by the FDA; our ability to attract, retain and motivate our senior management and qualified personnel; our ability to continue to research, develop and manufacture our products if our facilities are damaged or become inoperable; failure to comply with the extensive government regulations related to our products and operations; enforcement actions if we engage in improper claims submission practices or in improper marketing or promotion of our products; the FDA regulatory process and our ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory clearances and approvals; failure to comply with the government regulations that apply to our human cells, tissues and cellular or tissue-based products; the clinical studies of any of our future products that do not product results necessary to support regulatory clearance or approval in the United States or elsewhere; and the other risks identified in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Bioventus’ 424(b)(4) filed on February 12, 2021 in connection with the Company’s initial public offering, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Bioventus’ other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.goc and the Investor Relations page of Bioventus’ website at ir.bioventus.com. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

Media Contact:

Thomas Hill

919-474-6715

thomas.hill@bioventusglobal.com

Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke/ICR

investor.relations@bioventus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e25b893-6b38-49ab-a257-57bb2ed9d148



