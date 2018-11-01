Latest International Study Shows Global Rise In Cosmetic Surgery USA, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Mexico continue to perform the most procedures worldwide

New York, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) today released the results of their annual Global Aesthetic Survey for procedures completed in 2017, which showed an overall increase of 5% in surgical cosmetic procedures within the past twelve months.

Ranking of the World’s Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Procedures

The top five countries – USA, Brazil, Japan, Mexico and Italy – account for 38.4% of the world’s cosmetic procedures, followed by Germany, Colombia and Thailand.

Total Cosmetic Procedures Total Non-Surgical Procedures Total Procedures Worldwide USA 1,562,504 2747676 4,310,180 18.4% Brazil 1,466,245 961,290 2427,535 10.4% Japan 294,396 1384214 1678610 7.2% Mexico 520,956 515662 1,036,618 4.4% Italy 301,895 650955 952,830 4.1% Germany 290,932 413948 704,880 3.0% Colombia 346,140 170,790 516,930 2.2% Thailand 105,342 23,056 128,398 0.5%

The Fastest Growing Cosmetic Procedures

In 2017, Vaginal Rejuvenation (including Labiaplasty) showed the largest increase in number of procedures from 2016, with a 23% increase, followed by the Lower Body lift which increased by 22%, the Buttock Lift increasing by 17% and Rhinoplasty increasing by 11%.

The Most Popular Cosmetic Surgical Procedures

Breast Augmentation continued to be the world’s most popular cosmetic procedure at 1,677,320 procedures, followed by Liposuction at 1,573,680 procedures and Eyelid Surgery at 1,346,886 procedures. The plastic surgery procedure that experienced the biggest decrease in 2017 was Facial Bone Contouring which decreased 11% to 98,003 procedures.

The most popular non-surgical procedures continue to be injectables with Botulinum Toxin ranking at number one at 5,033,693 procedures (a 1% increase over the past 12 months).

The Gender Difference

Women continue to drive the demand for cosmetic procedures, accounting for 86.4%, or 20,207,190 cosmetic procedures worldwide. The five most popular procedures requested by women are Breast Augmentation (Silicone Implant), Liposuction, Eyelid Surgery, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift.

In 2017, men accounted for 14.4% of cosmetic patients (a slight increase from 2016) with 3,183,351 procedures performed worldwide. The top five cosmetic procedures requested by men are Eyelid Surgery, Gynecomastia, Rhinoplasty, Liposuction and Hair Transplant.

Dr. Renato Saltz, President of ISAPS comments, “It’s great to see the 2017 results released to see the continued growth in plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures in many different countries around the world. The USA still remains in lead position, followed closely by Brazil! It will be very interesting to compare this data with the 2018 results as we’re seeing record numbers of patients taking advantage of the latest innovations in cosmetic surgery to look and feel their best.

Survey Methodology

The data on aesthetic/cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures performed in 2017 was tabulated with a questionnaire sent to approximately 35,000 plastic surgeons in ISAPS’ proprietary database. ISAPS is the only organization that collects this type of cosmetic data annually on a global scale. The results were compiled, tabulated and analyzed by Industry Insights, an independent research firm based in Columbus, Ohio. For a copy of full results, please visit www.ISAPS.org.

About ISAPS

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is the premier global organization for board-certified plastic surgeons. Regarded as the leading global authority on aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, ISAPS has over 4000 members in 105 countries. Through its rigorous membership requirements, ISAPS plastic surgeons are considered to be among the most qualified in their respective countries, making it easy for patients who are considering cosmetic surgery to start their journey by meeting with an ISAPS plastic surgeon. A full list of ISAPS plastic surgeons can be found at www.ISAPS.org.

