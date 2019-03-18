Latin America business to join the Maru/Matchbox brand and team

TORONTO, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (“Maru” or “the Group”), the technology-enabled market research and customer insights company, today announced the name change of its business in Latin America from Maru/Moto to Maru/Matchbox —the North America business name.



The name change will better strengthen and integrate the company’s offer and technology across offices in South and North America.

“Our Latin America business is a major success and I believe that this change will provide further momentum and alignment across our company as we continue to bring exciting technology-based innovations to our clients,” said Group CEO, Ged Parton.

“We are an emerging power as an international company operating from multiple offices across the Americas,” said Daniel Finder, Maru/Matchbox President, International and Latin America CEO. “This integration will improve our strength and connectivity with our other teams and enhance our capabilities for multi-market work,” he added.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm delivering better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

About Maru Group

Maru is a technology-enabled market and customer insights company, whose brands are leading the way in the provision of research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The Group is quickly emerging as an exciting challenger brand, disrupting the traditional market research and insights industry.

Established in 2016 by industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru uses in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and its state-of-the-art technologies to equip its clients with targeted and relevant insights at speed. These insights enable Maru’s clients to adapt their corporate strategy and innovate quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Group is developing a portfolio of market-leading companies with growth characteristics, talented management teams and collaborative cultures that prize intellectual generosity.

Maru is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a UK-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.