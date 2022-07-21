Leading LATAM 4PL Selects MPO Global Control Tower

One Platform for Complex, Global Supply Chains

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPO today announced that One4pl has chosen the MPO Multi Party Orchestration platform as their Supply Chain Control Tower. Established as a leading logistics service provider in LATAM, One4pl needed a single-source platform to support multi-modal, international inbound and outbound flows to enable their global expansion throughout EMEA and Asia.



“One4pl is an innovative and forward-looking service provider who came to MPO for a supply chain platform that would enable them to reinvent their global 4pl solution,” says Tom Rhoads, MPO Global VP of Sales and Business Development. “Having full visibility into the order, from origin to destination, will empower One4pl to build a digital and customer-centric supply chain.”

“We are a 4pl global logistics provider with operations around the world. We partnered with MPO to empower our operations through effective decision-making, adaptability, and real time transparency,” says Armando Robles, Global VP at One4pl. “MPO’s Multi Party Orchestration platform is ideal in helping us increase our chain control reliability and agile decision-making for our clients. The platform will also enable us to improve the strategic use of our operational teams, allocating more time to operation instead of customer reaction support.”

The Supply Chain Control Tower platform will enable One4pl to:

Manage the sales and operations of their customers’ supply chain services, including order, logistics, warehouse, and transportation management, from their branches in Miami, Lima, Quito, Madrid, Caracas, and Santiago de Chile.

Optimally plan and execute all customer orders on a single platform

Achieve global visibility and control over complex, international flows across domestic, LATAM, EMEA, and Asia

Connect via API multiple customer systems and platforms for single-source information and multimodal, real-time tracking across multiple legs

About MPO: MPO offers a unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes order, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, compliant, and reliable to their customers. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.mpo.com.

About One4pl: One4pl is a partner for the development of 4pl supply chain operations around the world. Our excellent service is supported by more than 40 years of experience with our customers, who sustain our quality, dedication and trust in our service and team. One4pl offers flexible, agile, and adaptable services, responding with innovative solutions that meet new challenges. Our command center orchestrates different logistics ecosystems globally, regionally, and domestically, from hubs, agents, warehouses, stations, platforms, and more. We provide complete visibility for our customers to measure performance in real-time and streamline decision making. For more information, contact at [email protected] or visit www.one4pl.one.

Contact

[email protected]

