Leading Online Training Company PeopleKeys Launches New Spanish Course for Business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleKeys, leading provider of international behavioral solutions, is proud to announce it has released its first translated Certified Behavioral Consultant (CBC) course in Spanish to meet the demanding need of Spanish-speaking business leaders and hiring managers. “PeopleKeys realizes Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world today, only being surpassed by Mandarin and then English. As a global leader, localizing our DISC certification course was critical to addressing this need. PeopleKeys will certify 10,000 users in English in 2019 and hopes to someday surpass this number in Spanish,” says Dr. Bradley Smith, Managing Director, International Business.



Behavioral awareness training resolves key business issues

The Certified Behavioral Consultant (CBC) course takes the complex science of human behavior and breaks it down into a simple, easy-to-learn format for anybody, anywhere to be able to understand and apply within their business and beyond. It helps businesses in many aspects from hiring, to producing a more effective sales team, and as a whole helps people build stronger, more trusting relationships with those around them:

Hiring managers will hire smarter by utilizing their understanding of how a candidate will fit within a specific job role, as well as whether the candidate will be a good cultural fit for the team or company.

Plant or office managers will be able to adapt the way they communicate with their team to motivate and engage them, and be able to easily open lines of communication to resolve conflicts between teammates.

Sales and team leaders will be able to recognize, understand and utilize their team’s strengths, as well as how to motivate them.

Sales people will know how to acclimate their own behavioral style to that of their customer for more effective selling.

Those are just some examples of how certification in DISC behavioral analysis with PeopleKeys’ CBC course helps solve many issues faced by businesses of all kinds.

PeopleKeys makes it easy

Ease of use and learning was PeopleKeys’ priority when developing the CBC course. Training materials are provided in an online format, accessible anywhere and at any time of day, and can be completed at one’s own pace with the ability to pause, stop and restart as-needed. The course meets the needs of different learning preferences by combining visual and audio content, as well as downloadable and printable workbook materials one can use to follow along with the course. Finally, with the addition of the localized Spanish course, and more languages to come, the CBC course can reach an expanded audience to meet the need of language preferences and make it easy to learn in one’s native language. To learn more about the benefits of certification for business leaders, download the PeopleKeys ebook, “Is DISC certification really important?”

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

Emily Miller

Marketing Manager

PeopleKeys, Inc.

marketing@peoplekeys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2511e213-16c6-4480-8c0e-5cc82a797cfd