LeddarTech Announces the Sensor Fusion and Perception Development Center Grand Opening in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 9, 2022

QUEBEC and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the official grand opening of LeddarTech’s Sensor Fusion and Perception Development Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. (IST).



The event will be hosted by Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech and Ronny Cohen, Vice-President and General Manager of ADAS and AD Sensor Fusion and Perception. In addition to welcoming guests and dignitaries to the center, this event is also a celebration of our highly skilled and professional engineers and their contributions to our technology development.

The event will be operated in a casual mixer style with food, drinks and giveaways. There will also be a guest speaker presentation from Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of the Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Economy and Industry in Israel, who will discuss “Smart Mobility – Israel’s Potential, Opportunities and Risks.” In addition, guests will have the opportunity to meet the team, network and view demonstrations of the LeddarVision™ sensor fusion and perception platform. This platform enables Level 2-5 ADAS and AD on-road and off-road vehicles. LeddarVision combines AI and computer vision technologies and deep neural networks with computational efficiency to scale up the performance of ADAS/AD sensors and hardware essential for planning the driving path while providing safer autonomous driving with better detection.

“I am very proud to host this event in Israel,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “Our team in Israel, supported by our R& facilities in Quebec and Ontario, has done an extraordinary job developing groundbreaking raw data fusion and perception technology.” Mr. Boulanger continued: “The Sensor Fusion and Perception Development Center in Tel Aviv marks a real achievement for LeddarTech as we continue to expand and engage with some of the best talent in the world,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which is built on LeddarTech’s Leddar™ technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

