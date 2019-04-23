LeddarTech Appoints Richard LaRue, a Seasoned Corporate International Lawyer, to its Executive Team

LeddarTech Increases Automotive LiDAR Expertise with a Research and Development Team in Toronto, Canada

LeddarTech enhances its senior management leadership team through the appointment of a Chief Legal Officer and further accelerates time to market by announcing the official opening of the Automotive Center of Excellence R&D facility in Toronto, Canada.



QUEBEC CITY, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard LaRue as Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. LaRue has worked extensively with software and biotech companies, as well as start-ups, in all aspects of their business, including their constitution, the negotiation, and drafting of international agreements and their equity and debt financing. He has practiced in these areas across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. “I look forward to leveraging my international experience in corporate law, financing, and, equity transactions to contribute to LeddarTech’s global mission of being the industry reference on LiDAR platform development,” explained Mr. LaRue.

Mr. LaRue has impressive legal credentials throughout North America, as a member of the Canadian and International Bar Associations, an associate member of the American Bar Association, as well as a member of the North American Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel.

“Mr. LaRue’s appointment as Chief Legal Officer is a testament to our commitment to attracting top talent and systematically enhancing our senior management team to ensure exceptional service to our customers, stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech.

Canadian Expansion in Toronto

LeddarTech is continuing the expansion of its operations with the announcement of its new Canadian research and development office in Toronto, known as LeddarTech’s Toronto Automotive Center of Excellence.

The Toronto Automotive Center of Excellence accommodates a team of automotive industry experts actively contributing to LeddarTech’s solid-state LiDAR platform, and is entirely dedicated to enabling active safety and autonomous driving solutions that meet ISO 26262 compliance, with core expertise that includes, namely, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and ADAS systems. The team has significant experience in delivering software system solutions that can be found today in several premium passenger car brands.

“The senior automotive experts in our Toronto facility bring with them valuable experience and know-how in developing automotive-grade solutions that meet the industry’s stringent functional safety requirements,” stated Antonio Polo, LeddarTech’s Vice-President of Engineering. Mr. Polo continued, “This new expertise also supports our long-term technology development roadmap and enhances the organization’s capability to support our customers’ LiDAR solution requirement through the integration of our unique LeddarEngine™ for autonomous driving applications.”

LeddarTech® plans to grow its presence in the Greater Toronto Area and is actively recruiting for additional system engineers to contribute to the development of its solid-state LiDAR platform.

The Toronto Automotive Center of Excellence is holding its Grand Opening on May 2nd, 2019.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

