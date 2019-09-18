LeddarTech Exhibiting and Presenting at a Series of Conferences on Automotive and Mobility LiDAR Technology this Fall

LeddarTech® will promote the Leddar?? Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Solution in North America and Europe while providing thought-provoking presentations on LiDAR technology

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, is pleased to announce that it is participating in several exciting events in North America and Europe in the coming months. These events will give LeddarTech the opportunity to showcase the Leddar™ Pixell, a 3D flash LiDAR powered by the LCA2 LeddarEngine™, designed explicitly for autonomous vehicles.September 17-19: AutoSens Brussels – BelgiumJoin LeddarTech at AutoSens Brussels where we will be co-exhibiting with Westfield Technology Group, a UK based autonomous shuttle provider. LeddarTech will be showcasing its latest 3D solid-state LiDAR solution for autonomous shuttles and other autonomous vehicles, the recently launched, Leddar™ Pixell. This is also an opportunity for visitors to view Westfield’s widely adopted POD shuttle, which integrates LeddarTech’s solid-state LiDAR technology. On September 17th, Vincent Racine, Product Line Manager and Esteban Velasquez, Field Application Engineer from LeddarTech provided a product showcase presentation featuring the Leddar™ Pixell for delegates and the media.September 25th-27th: Automotive Lidar Conference– Detroit, Michigan On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Poulin, Vice President of Product Management for LeddarTech will be presenting on the subject of Implementing LiDAR Technologies in Autonomous Shuttle Applications. LeddarTech will also be showcasing the Leddar™ Pixell cocoon LiDAR sensor. This conference is billed as the only event in the world exclusively focused on automotive LiDAR technologies and applications and will also provide overviews of marketplace projections and business trends.October 17th-18th: Image Sensors Americas 2019 – San Jose, CaliforniaLeddarTech will be joined at this event by COAST Autonomous and will be demonstrating the Leddar™ Pixell cocoon LiDAR on a Coast Autonomous shuttle. On October 17th, Pierre Olivier, Chief Technical Officer of LeddarTech along with Pierre Lefèvre, Chief technical Officer of Coast Autonomous will co-present on the subject of LiDAR Technology for Autonomous Shuttles. Image Sensors Americas will focus on the technical developments that are helping move towards the mass adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles.November 21st-22nd: Tech.AD Detroit, - MichiganRecognized as one of the premier automated vehicle events in the United States, Tech.AD Detroit brings together industry-focused speakers along with autonomous vehicle professionals who are playing an active role in the vehicle automation scene. Alex Ouellet-Bélanger, Director of System Architecture for LeddarTech will be one of the featured speakers at the event.About LeddarTech®LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.Additional information about LeddarTech can be found at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTechTel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.comLeddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.