LeddarTech Expands its Engineering Expertise and Accelerates its Design Roadmap to Meet Market Demand

LeddarTech accelerates the development of its automotive LiDAR development platform, through organizational enhancements and the investment in two new engineering facilities in Toronto, Canada, and in Linz, Austria.



QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, which develops a high-performance, cost-efficient solid-state LiDAR development platform for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce that it has greatly increased its automotive and semiconductor expertise through the hiring of two groups of world-class engineers to complement the existing engineering division. The company has recently expanded its operations to accommodate this growth in its new research and development office in Linz, Austria, as well as in its new Automotive Center of Excellence in Toronto, Canada.

This key expansion brings to the Linz research and development office highly specialized engineering resources focused in microelectronic activities in support of the company’s LeddarCore systems-on-chip (SoC) integration programs.

In Toronto, the Automotive Center of Excellence (opening on October 29, 2018) will accommodate a team of automotive industry experts entirely dedicated to enabling active safety and autonomous driving solutions, with core expertise that includes, namely, vision sensors and fusion, machine learning and deep learning, software development, system engineering and ISO 26262 compliance.

“LeddarTech is proud to attract top talent and our investment in world-class technical expertise in Linz and Toronto is a testament to our commitment to delivering the most versatile, flexible and architecturally scalable LiDAR development platform in the industry to our customers,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. Mr. Boulanger added, “We are excited to have these experienced engineers on board and are confident that these highly skilled and qualified technical individuals will take LeddarTech’s automotive LiDAR development platform solutions to the next level by accelerating design and time to market.”

“These senior automotive and semiconductor experts bring with them valuable experience and know-how in developing automotive-grade solutions that meet the industry’s stringent FUSA requirements,” stated Antonio Polo, LeddarTech’s Vice-President of Engineering. Mr. Polo continued, “This new expertise also supports our long-term technology development roadmap and enhances the organization’s capability to support our customers’ LiDAR solutions through the integration of our unique Leddar Engine for autonomous driving applications.”

LeddarTech is an industry leader in the development of the most versatile and easy-to-use automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique Leddar Engine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade and functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with Leddar SP software. The company is responsible for several technological innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications. Automotive active safety, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, inner-city fleet vehicles, and more, are being enhanced using patented LeddarTech technologies.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

