LeddarTech Releases Its LeddarSteer Automotive-Grade, Solid-State Digital Beam Steering Technology for LiDAR Sensor Developers

QUEBEC, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the official release of LeddarSteer™, a digital beam steering solution designed for LiDAR smart sensor developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers.



Digital beam steering refers to changing the direction of laser pulses in a LiDAR. Using a stack of alternating liquid crystal cells and polarization gratings enables to steer light at different angles at a specific wavelength in order to augment a LiDAR field of view while maximizing its performance, allowing digital beam steering for LiDAR to be achieved.

LeddarSteer digital beam steering offers a myriad of benefits to LiDAR smart sensor developers and Tier 1 and 2 customers, including:

Software-controlled on-the-fly adjustment Frame-by-frame adjustment Preset or customized configuration Easy setup and interface Voltage-controlled steering

Multiple LiDAR applications Compatible with a wide range of LiDAR architectures Enables one LiDAR to address multiple use cases Field of view adjustable for various actions, including turns, exits, lane changes and slopes Same LiDAR for highway and city driving Reduces the number of sensors, generating cost savings

Automotive-grade solid-state technology, resulting in a significantly higher MTBF (mean time between failures)

LeddarSteer can be seamlessly integrated into an existing LiDAR to expand the field of view or integrated into new LiDAR development. The solution provides an enhanced signal-to-noise ratio by concentrating laser power on a small region of interest while reducing the size, cost and complexity of LiDAR components whilst maintaining or increasing the pixel count and resolution.

“For well over a decade, LeddarTech has been a leader in developing sensing solutions that enable our customers to deliver high-performance ADAS and AD sensors,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “LeddarSteer is the only digital beam steering smart component designed for mass production with the flexibility, reliability, cost, size and performance required by the most demanding 3D sensing applications and supported by standard automotive manufacturing process,” concluded Mr. Boulanger.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which is built on LeddarTech’s Leddar™ technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their own LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patents granted or applied for, enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 [email protected]

Investor relations contact:[email protected]

https://investors.leddartech.com/

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, LeddarEcho, VAYADrive, VayaVision, XLRator and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75f154a6-27b8-4546-8614-00d3885feef0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95010106-6e76-4996-ac0a-3c68c7c09d3d