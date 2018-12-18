LeddarTech Selects BlackBerry’s QNX Operating System for its Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform

The QNX OS for Safety runs the software at the core of LeddarTech’s innovative automotive LiDAR development platform that enables the design of differentiated LiDAR solutions tailored to specific autonomous driving applications.

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech , an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform, today announced it has selected the QNX OS for Safety as the operating system for its LeddarSP Digital Signal Processing library. The LeddarSP software works in tandem with LeddarCore systems-on-chip to form the LeddarEngine, which is embedded at the heart of a variety of LiDAR sensor designs that enable ADAS and autonomous driving applications.

“We believe that there is no safety without security,” said Grant Courville, VP of QNX Product Management and Strategy at BlackBerry. “We are thrilled to provide LeddarTech, an industry leader in LiDAR technology, with the reliable foundation necessary for building competitive automotive and mission-critical systems in a safe and cost-effective manner.”

“LeddarTech selected BlackBerry as the supplier for the operating system of its LeddarEngine due to the QNX OS for Safety’s capabilities to offer the most advanced and secure embedded operating system developed for use in safety and mission-critical applications, such as ADAS and autonomous driving,” said Antonio Polo, Vice-President of Engineering at LeddarTech. “Customers who opt for our LeddarEngine solution can accelerate their time to market by using the QNX OS for Safety operating system to run LeddarTech’s patented signal-processing algorithms, which enables Tier-1 suppliers and system integrators to design the differentiated LiDAR solutions they need to meet the specific requirements of various automotive and mobility applications.”

The QNX OS for Safety 2.0 is certified to ISO 26262 at ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL3 by TÜV Rhineland, an international leader in the sustained development of safety and quality.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

