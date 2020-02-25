LeddarTech to Exhibit and Present the Critical Role of LiDAR Technologies in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Applications at TECH.AD Berlin, March 2-3, 2020

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform in the market, will exhibit and take the stage at Automotive TECH.AD Berlin as Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer, presents “Solid-State Flash Sensors for Autonomous Driving.” This session takes place from 08.55 to 09.20 on Monday, March 2nd. Mr. Olivier will present the role LiDAR plays in the automotive ecosystem for ADAS and Autonomous Driving applications as well as an exploration of promising LiDAR development platforms. In the afternoon, Mr. Olivier will also be on hand for the ever-popular “Challenge Your Peers” segment of TECH.AD; this session, which runs from 16.00 to 16.45, is entitled “The 'Safe' Sensor Set for L5 AD Vehicles.”



As Europe’s foremost technical autonomous vehicle L4+ development conference for the automotive industry, the theme of TECH.AD Berlin is to address the challenges of achieving full autonomy. One of Europe’s leading knowledge exchange events, Automotive Tech.AD brings together stakeholders who play an active role in the vehicle automation scene under the motto “From Development & Deployment to Series-Production.”

“The automotive industry continues to evolve with greater innovations in ADAS solutions that will inevitably lead to level 3-5 autonomous driving. The rapid pace of these innovations brings LiDAR to the forefront,” stated LeddarTech’s Pierre Olivier. “I look forward to exploring industry requirements as well as key LiDAR developments while providing insights into LeddarTech’s platform model for LiDARs in relation to automotive applications to the attendees of this year’s TECH.AD in Berlin.”

LeddarTech will also be demonstrating its award-winning Leddar™ Pixell and platform technologies at booth 20 at TECH.AD. Members of the team will be on hand to answer your questions and share ideas. The Pixell was most recently recognized this past January as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Category and TECH.AD is the perfect backdrop to see, firsthand, how LeddarTech is defining the future of LiDAR.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

