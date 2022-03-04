Let’s take real action for obesity, together

The ISA proudly supports World Obesity Day 2022

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With hundreds of million people around the world currently living with obesity, it is more important than ever to support World Obesity Day and the call for everyone to act now. Joining forces with obesity and health-related organisations around the world, the International Sweeteners Association (ISA) is proud to renew its support to this key awareness day.



Obesity remains a global problem, and it affects us all1:

800 million people are living with obesity and millions more are at risk;

and millions more are at risk; Childhood obesity is a major public health challenge too and is expected to increase by a further 60% over the next decade, reaching 250 million by 2030;

is a major public health challenge too and is expected to increase by a further 60% over the next decade, reaching 250 million by 2030; Obesity is the getaway to many diseases including type 2 diabetes , cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers;

, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers; Importantly also, in the context of the pandemic the world has been facing for the past two years, people living with obesity are twice as likely to be hospitalised if tested positive for COVID-19.

Anne-Sophie Joly, President of CNAO2, the French association for people living with obesity, highlights that: “Although obesity affects a large part of the global population, today it is still widely unknown. Patients living with obesity need the support from everyone to aspire to a better future: better prevention, information and education around obesity for all.”

Today, we know that the root causes of obesity are complex and multi-factorial, and as a consequence, the solutions are not straight-forward. Still, while no single act can fix the obesity crisis, creating a healthier food environment is a step forward.

Together, we can make a difference in obesity management

In line with this year’s World Obesity Day theme, “Everybody needs to act” now, and together, to spread the word about obesity prevention and management. This is why for this year’s campaign, the ISA is honoured to be partnering with renowned obesity and health-related organisations on the development of its digital campaign, whom include: CNAO and ADEXO3, respectively the French and the Portuguese associations for people living with obesity, as well as the Hellenic Medical Association for Obesity (HMAO). Our campaign has also received the valuable support from the Brazilian diabetes association4 (ANAD), the Brazilian Association of Diabetes Educators5 (ANBED), the Colombian Diabetology Federation6 (FDC), and the Brazilian Federation of Diabetes’ Organisations7 (FENAD).

With all the above in mind, the ISA is proud to release its campaign for World Obesity Day 2022, which includes:

An animated and inspiring video that aims to help raise awareness on obesity facts and on the importance of providing and receiving the right support, as well as on the role of low/no calorie sweeteners in a healthier food environment. Watch our video below or by clicking here .

on obesity facts and on the importance of providing and receiving the right support, as well as on the role of low/no calorie sweeteners in a healthier food environment. Exclusive interviews with our partners who tell us more about the importance of World Obesity Day and of ensuring better prevention, care and support for all. These insightful interviews are available as follows: Interview with Ms Anne-Sophie Joly (President, CNAO) Interview with Mr Carlos Oliveira (President, ADEXO) Interview with Prof Alexandros Kokkinos (Vice-President, Hellenic Medical Association for Obesity)

who tell us more about the importance of World Obesity Day and of ensuring better prevention, care and support for all. Sweet and healthy recipes: Low/no calorie sweeteners are food ingredients that taste sweet and are used in place of sugars in drinks, foods and recipes at home. They can help us adapt traditional recipes while still enjoying great-tasting, healthy meals with low or no sugars and fewer calories. Get inspired already with ISA sweet and healthy recipes with low/no calorie sweeteners, available below: Porridge with mixed seeds and tahini Strawberry fool Oat bran pancakes with mixed berries



Everyone, all around the world, and in any body size, should have access and be able to enjoy healthy, safe and tasteful foods and meals to live healthier, happier and longer lives!

Engage in the conversation about World Obesity Day 2022 by using #ISA4WOD,#WorldObesityDay and #EverybodyNeedsToAct.

For more information on low/no calorie sweeteners, please visit http://www.sweeteners.org/ or contact the ISA Secretariat by reaching [email protected].

This press release is also available on ISA website here: https://www.sweeteners.org/lets-take-real-action-for-obesity-together/

