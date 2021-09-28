Let's Talk Interactive Adds Monica Boada as VP of Global Business Development

Boada will support telehealth firm's growth beginning in South America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) , a leader in customizable telehealth solutions , is pleased to announce the addition of Monica Boada as VP of Global Business Development. In her role, Boada will focus on extending the growth of Let's Talk Interactive on a global scale, beginning with South America.

"We are thrilled to bring Monica on board to lead the global expansion of Let's Talk Interactive," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and Founder of Let's Talk Interactive. "Her technical knowledge paired with her proven ability to build partnerships with global brands makes her a perfect fit for this new role as we set our sights on global impact."

For the last two years, Boada has led the opening of the DB Solution operation in Colombia and Peru. She oversaw the sales and alliance teams for DB, as well as the evolution of the position of the firm and the development of relationships with major brands such as AWS, Oracle, Google and IBM. As a result, Boada has led the company to achieve the specialization of Database Migration Partner for AWS--a position that only five companies in Latin America hold. Moving forward, Boada will continue to support high-level strategy for DB Solution as a member of its Board of Directors.

"I have witnessed the need for people to have access to telehealth in order to receive quality care and believe there is so much work to be done to provide essential access to medicine," said Monica Boada. "I met LTI while looking to evolve my role to the Board at DB Solution and immediately fell in love with their mission and the humanitarian work they are doing. I'm excited to support their mission by making access to quality healthcare available on a global scale."

Boada also held roles at Oracle, Wavenet, and Sanofi. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration at Universidad de La Sabana.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for company updates.

