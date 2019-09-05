Lithium Battery company Lithium Werks acquiring System Integrator LiiON®

ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Werks B.V. (www.lithiumwerks.com), a fast-growing lithium-ion battery and portable power solutions group, announces the acquisition of energy storage system integrator LiiON®, LLC (http://liionllc.com/). The closing of the acquisition is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter, pending customary closing conditions.“Liion® is a truly complementary fit with talented people, innovative solutions and leading customers in the fast-growing verticals of UPS (uninterrupted power supply) data centers, telecom, cable and other energy storage markets,” said T. Joseph Fisher III, CEO, Lithium Werks.“As a result of this acquisition, Lithium Werks will be able to offer both new and existing customers a trusted, one-stop platform for fully integrated solutions, starting with the battery cells and modules and extending all the way up the value chain to sophisticated energy management systems and software solutions,” he said.The LiiON® brand will be retained and its management will join the broader Lithium Werks’ management team, which extends Lithium Werks’ workforce to more than 400 people across the world.The acquisition not only strengthens Lithium Werks’ presence in the US, but will also help the LiiON® part of the business extend its reach in Europe and Asia.“We are delighted to become part of the Lithium Werks Team, which will help us expand our customer base internationally,” said Gary Gray, founder and CEO of LiiON®.The LiiON® proprietary architecture and embedded Battery Management System (BMS) allows for safe integration with many unique protocols and applications, including the LiiON® eBlockchain™ which is compatible with most lithium chemistries.LiiON® has UL CERTIFIED backup power installations in edge, modular, enterprise, cloud, collocation and hyperscale applications across datacenter, banking, healthcare, government, retail, industrial and utility customer segments.Lithium Werks is expanding quickly, both organically and through acquisitions, as it continues to meet a near insatiable demand for batteries.Timing of the LiiON® acquisition could not be more perfect. The acquisition coincides with Lithium Werks launching two new product lines at The Battery Show in Novi, Michigan, this September. The 12V7 and Lithium Rack Storage (LRS) families are both perfect solutions for UPS, among other applications and markets. Both teams will be present at The Battery Show, at booth #1627, to field questions and queries.“Energy storage is an integral part of the global transition to renewable energy. As our lithium ion batteries contain landfill-safe materials that are recyclable, and have a lifespan that is three times as long as lead acid batteries, we are in a strong position to ensure the energy transition is carried out in a sustainable manner,” said Fisher.Cementing its position in the UPS and energy storage markets with the inclusion of LiiON® and new product lines, Lithium Werks is continuing on its path to global success in the emerging megatrend markets.About Lithium Werks Lithium Werks is a fast-growing global lithium ion battery company with production and distribution facilities in the Netherlands, the United States and China, and offices in the Netherlands, United States, Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Norway. Lithium Werks provides cells, modules, energy management systems and software to markets such as industrial, transportation, marine and energy storage systems.About LiiON®LiiON® LLC is a leading provider of emerging lithium-ion based Standby and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions for the datacenter, telecom and cable industries. Based in East Dundee, IL and Tampa, FL, they were the first UL certified Lithium Battery Backup system for UPS systems in the world in 2015. LiiON® has installed and maintain more than 70MW of Lithium Systems in applications such as Datacenter, Energy Response and Frequency/Voltage regulation with leading Fortune 500 companies.Media RelationsMediaRelate@LithiumWerks.com Oliver Atkin +44 (0) 7595344690Investor relationsinvestor.Relations@LithiumWerks.comJason Park +47 406 05729