Loftware Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Loftware Recognized in Inaugural IDC MarketScape Study that Evaluates Worldwide Enterprise Labeling Application Vendors

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loftware , Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management , with over 5,000 customers in 100 countries, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Labeling Application 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc # US44227918, September 2018).

The inaugural IDC MarketScape study, which assesses the capabilities and business strategies of vendors in the space, uses a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain vendor performance in the Enterprise Labeling marketplace. The new report suggests that companies recognize Enterprise Labeling as an extension of their supply chain application architecture because it enables efficient supply chain operations. The report also noted that these applications go beyond simply designing and enabling the printing of labels, becoming a mechanism to drive supply chain efficiency, as well as quality assurance and compliance through the alignment of labeling and other enterprise applications.

The IDC MarketScape report recognizes Loftware for its ability to support a wide range of customer, regulatory, and regional requirements across industries. The report also highlights Loftware’s long-standing expertise in the market and its ability to seamlessly integrate capabilities with business applications vendors including SAP, Oracle and other enterprise applications. The IDC MarketScape also noted that Loftware has a robust and comprehensive labeling application that is well suited to the label design, print, and management requirements across all industries.

“Loftware views Enterprise Labeling as an extension of the supply chain and positions its products and messaging in a way that resonates with enterprise buyers,” stated Amy Machado, Research Manager at IDC. “As a Leader in the market, Loftware has deep experience in Enterprise Labeling and has a strong portfolio of successful global deployments across many industries.”

The IDC MarketScape measures a company’s business strategy based on nine criteria, including: solution functionality and strategy, sharp focus on enterprise labeling excellence, and customer satisfaction and retention. The IDC MarketScape measures a company’s capabilities based on twelve criteria, including: strength of current solution offerings and architectures, functional and technical skills, investments in R&D, and delivering value to customers.

“Loftware is proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Enterprise Labeling space that we have pioneered for over 30 years,” commented Loftware President and CEO, Robert O’Connor, Jr. “Loftware remains committed to investing to advance our leadership position by providing unparalleled software, services and support for our large and fast-growing global customer base.”

For more information download this IDC MarketScape Excerpt .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Offering the industry’s most comprehensive digital platform, with SaaS, cloud-based and on-premise solutions, Loftware redefines how enterprises create, manage and print complex labeling and packaging artwork and scale across their operations. Loftware solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle® and other enterprise applications to produce mission-critical barcode labels, documents, RFID smart tags and packaging artwork. Our combined platform–whether for labeling, artwork management or both–enables customers to uniquely meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, improve time to market and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.