Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Marco Antonio Solis, Rieleros and Tigres Del Norte - Versatil Entertainment Offers VIP Meet and Greet Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versatil Entertainment is raffling tickets, including VIP Meet and Greet backstage privileges for those who register on their website. Anyone can be the next winner to attend one of their presentations.

Versatil Entertainment gives fans the best concerts internationally, positioning Versatil Entertainment as a leader in the Hispanic music entertainment shows since its founding in 2009 by Bruno Chávez.

Concerts by high-end artists, such as Marco Antonio Solís, Los Rieleros del Norte, Los Tigres del Norte, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Hurricanes del Norte, and the Conjunto Primavera, have been some of the presentations organized by the firm, with continuous sold-out success by filling coliseums and stadiums, held in various countries such as the United States, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru.

Versatil Entertainment's team is a leader in the logistics and promotional marketing of every show. The Versatil team's extensive experience delivers indisputable professionalism in every show. The sound, the dancers, the light show, everything that a high-level concert requires, comes from the hand of Versatil Entertainment, always focused on quality and safety, exceeding the expectations of both the public and the artists.

Norteño music and its greatest exponents, such as Mexican and Latin American artists, guarantee entertainment satisfaction in all concerts thanks to the promotional strategies of Versatil Entertainment.

With a history of hundreds of concerts and more than 1,000,000 tickets sold, they have proven that Versatil Entertainment can move the masses.

Boosting Talent

Versatil Entertainment promotes talent and all those talented emerging artists who want to be recognized nationally and internationally. In addition, the Versatil Entertainment marketing team works on promotions and communication campaigns, organizing tours, press conferences, inclusion in networks, and everything necessary to assist them in their careers.

Versatil Entertainment manages everything related to permits in these different areas. They are in charge of putting on a high-quality show so that spectators can enjoy a good musical repertoire with their favorite artists in facilities capable of safely housing thousands of people.

The dates for the concert of Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Marco Antonio Solís, Los Rieleros del Norte have already been published on the official website of Versatil Entertainment.

Sign up on social networks to win tickets.

Contact: [email protected]

