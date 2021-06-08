Lotame Panorama ID Continues to Win Industry Support

PubMatic and MediaMath support the Panorama ID to power cookieless advertising across the open web

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotame ( www.lotame.com ), the leading global provider of data enrichment solutions to drive customer insights and turn personas into addressable advertising, announced today that PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) and MediaMath , the acclaimed global independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, will support its Lotame Panorama ID , the first global, people-based, privacy-compliant and interoperable identity solution for the cookieless open web.

PubMatic, the sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, has made it effortless for publishers to leverage the Lotame Panorama ID. As an official ID provider in the PubMatic Identity Hub and a scaled data provider for their Audience Encore product, Lotame and PubMatic are facilitating the perfect engine for media owners to drive higher value for their inventory through enrichment, resolution, and yield management now and into the cookieless future.

“The future of audience addressability will not be one-size-fits-all, and PubMatic’s ongoing partnership with Lotame is part of our commitment to providing publishers and advertisers with a portfolio of independent, future-proofed addressability solutions,” said Andrew Baron, SVP, Identity and Marketplace at PubMatic. “We want to make the Panorama ID easy to implement and manage to help drive revenue for publishers and ROI for media buyers.”

Lotame has joined the MediaMath identity marketplace, allowing advertisers to effortlessly leverage the Lotame Panorama ID to target first-, second-, and third-party data audiences in all browser environments, driving increased reach of premium precision audiences.

“The race to move past third-party cookies has led to increased innovation and collaboration across players in the digital media ecosystem that believe in the common goal of creating a supply chain that is accountable, addressable, and aligned,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at MediaMath. “We’ve architected an Identity infrastructure via SOURCE that is designed to be future-proofed in the face of market, regulatory and technical uncertainty. We welcome Lotame Panorama ID into our Identity marketplace, to provide our clients increased scale, as well as interoperable reach across channels, platforms, and devices.”

Lotame Panorama ID is the only people-based identity solution for the open web. As the delivery mechanism for an extraordinary depth of privacy-compliant, rich, pseudonymized data, the average Panorama ID carries 200+ behavioral attributes.

“We recently ran a survey of marketers and publishers that found 60% of marketers believe the future relies on multiple interoperable ID solutions,” said Andy Monfried, CEO at Lotame. “As Panorama ID continues to gain momentum in the industry, it will reinforce that a connected future for advertising — the future of the open web — will rely on the collaboration of the entire ecosystem to create growth and value for all.”

PubMatic and MediaMath are the most recent additions to Lotame Panorama ID’s network as it continues to gain support throughout the ecosystem. In January, Lotame announced additional support of the Panorama ID and multiple data partners joined the roster in April.

To learn more about how Lotame Panorama ID builds a connected digital advertising ecosystem for all, please visit www.lotame.com/panorama/id

About Lotame

Lotame is the leading provider of data enrichment solutions for global enterprises. Our connected and patented data technologies, curated second- and third-party data exchanges, and high-touch customer service make us the trusted choice for marketers, agencies and media companies that want to build a panoramic view of their customers and activate across the cookieless web, mobile app and OTT environments. Lotame serves its global clients with offices in New York City, Columbia MD, Argentina, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at www.lotame.com .

Lotame and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Lotame Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers independent app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world’s top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in “programmatic” advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com



