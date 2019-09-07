Lung Ambition Alliance unveils new initiatives to address lung cancer survival at the World Conference on Lung Cancer

New grants program to support local initiatives driven by patient organizations that have the potential to transform patient care Series of interactive and educational exhibits at the congress to engage and educate the lung cancer community Major global survey launches with the goal to establish the first-ever lung cancer perception barometer BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer, the four founding partners of the Lung Ambition Alliance – the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health, the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) and AstraZeneca – announced the launch of several new initiatives to support their goal of doubling 5-year survival by 2025.Giorgio Scagliotti, President of the IASLC said, “We have made tremendous progress in just two months since announcing the creation of the Lung Ambition Alliance. The Alliance’s new initiatives, like the Initiatives in Lung Cancer Care (ILC2), illustrate our shared goal to engage with the global community and encourage ambitious in-country solutions that can potentially transform patient care and improve survival rates in lung cancer.”ILC2: An Open Call for Projects to Transform Patient Care and Improve the Patient ExperienceThe ILC2 program is an open call inviting registered patient organizations with a focus on lung cancer, around the world, to submit proposals for projects that can potentially transform patient care and improve survival within their home countries. The program has been created in recognition of the high variation in lung cancer management around the world, and the very specific local barriers to quality care that must be considered when developing patient centric solutions to address them.The Lung Ambition Alliance will officially accept grant applications in November 2019 and will evaluate and select submissions that have met the criteria for funding. More information is available at LungAmbitionAlliance.org.Activities at WCLC CongressAt the WCLC, the Lung Ambition Alliance will host several activities to secure insight from the lung cancer community, including sponsoring a low-dose computed tomography scan (LDCT) screening trailer at the WCLC conference site. Delegates will be able to see the screening process, learn more about its importance, and can opt to take a pledge to be a global advocate for lung cancer screening – having their name featured on a global map.In addition, the Alliance has created an interactive booth at WCLC where participants will ‘take a journey’ through an integrated quality care pathway in lung cancer, while gaining access to valuable quality care resources along the way. Participants will have a chance to share feedback on their experience with the patient journey.International Barometer on Perceptions of Lung CancerThe Alliance also announced the official launch of an international survey, conducted by IPSOS MORI, which will invite general practitioners, lung cancer specialists and the public from seven countries and three continents to share their perceptions around lung cancer. The survey will help generate insights and aid the Alliance in developing tailored patient solutions as well as advocacy initiatives. The survey will also establish a barometer by acting as a benchmark to help track the impact of programs on perceptions over time. Results are expected in H1 2020.Information about these initiatives, and how the community can share their perspectives, can be found at LungAmbitionAlliance.org.About the Lung Ambition Alliance The Lung Ambition Alliance is a flagship partnership of diverse organizations united in the quest to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death. The Alliance aims to accelerate progress and bring meaningful change for lung cancer patients by amplifying the expertise of each partner and prioritizing meaningful projects with potential to further its goal. The founding partners – the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health, the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) and AstraZeneca – will explore and overcome barriers to screening and early diagnosis, the development of innovative medicine and quality care, and pursue an ambitious vision for the future in lung cancer that starts with doubling five-year survival by 2025.For more information, visit www.lungambitionalliance.org.About the Founding PartnersThe International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, with a global network of more than 6,500 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries.The Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) is the international voice of lung cancer patients and committed to patient advocacy. The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting more than 7,000 researchers, physicians and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit wclc2019.iaslc.org.Accelerating Advances for People with Lung Cancer.

Jennifer Corrigan

BursonRx

Jennifer.Corrigan@bursonrx.com

+1-347-366-1444

Emma Purdy

GCI Health

Emma.Purdy@gcihealth.com

+44-7825-903013CONTACTS:

