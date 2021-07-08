Makro Brazil and Colombia embrace AI powered Assortment Optimization from Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI’s shopper-centric technology combines AI with human expertise to optimize retail assortments

DALLAS AND SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that Makro has implemented Symphony RetailAI’s assortment optimization solution.

Operating in Brazil since 1972, Makro has always made decisions with the consumer as its top priority. With its new capabilities through the partnership with Symphony RetailAI, the retailer is confident in its ability to offer increasingly more personalized shopping experiences to its shoppers, through improved product assortments that meet their preferences.

Understanding shopper behavior is critical in today’s new retail landscape. Merchandising practices used by most retailers to gain a competitive advantage are now a matter of survival, not just a measure of success.

Makro has historically served both commercial clients, including restaurants and bars, as well as the end consumer. Faced with the need to refine its assortment processes for both types of customers, Makro turned to Symphony RetailAI’s AI-powered solution to drive increased relevance and enhance merchandising decisions in each channel.

Using machine learning and AI, Symphony RetailAI's prescriptive assortment optimization solution analyzes consumer data, identifies purchase preferences, product affinities, product and brand loyalty, as well as demand transference. Insights are evaluated using machine learning and AI to recommend the optimal product assortments and form of exposure at the location level, tailoring the shopping experience for every Makro customer.

“Retail success is in the details, and only with enhanced machine learning and AI technology can we be precise in identifying shopping behavior and the preferences of our customers, both commercial entities and the end consumer,” said Gustavo Sucre, Director of Strategy, Makro Latin America. “In leveraging Symphony RetailAI’s prescriptive assortment optimization solution, Makro will be able to attract new consumers to stores while retaining loyal customers."

“Serving each consumer individual preferences will certainly be a competitive advantage for Makro,” said Fabio Silvestri, Vice President LATAM, Symphony RetailAI. “We are thrilled to be able to support this transformation.”

The consultancy RETAILATAM Business Solutions will offer strategic and consultative support to Symphony RetailAI throughout the training and implementation process for Makro’s network in Brazil and Colombia.

“The implementation of the Symphony RetailAI solution will allow Makro to develop a growth strategy based on the implementation of the ‘ideal point of sale,’ through insights and recommendations to influence the path taken by the consumer,” said Daniel Sampietro, founder and CEO, RETAILATAM.

Symphony RetailAI's technology is specialized for food retailing and has been developed and perfected for over 30 years. Through machine learning and artificial intelligence, Symphony RetailAI’s solutions leverage data from more than 175 million households and 850 global retailers in 70 countries, including the 25 largest manufacturers and half of the 25 largest retailers in the world.

About MAKRO

Founded in 1968 and in Brazil since 1972, Makro is a company of the Dutch group SHV (Steenkolen Handels Vereeniging) and operates in 4 countries in South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, currently with more than 100 stores. With large stores strategically located in the country, Makro seeks to meet the needs of all customers, offering a wide variety of products at the best prices on the market. In stores, it is possible to buy in any quantity, small or large volumes and choose from several forms of payment: cash, credit and debit cards and food stamps from the main brands.



About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

About RETAILATAM Business Solutions

Regional retail solutions company, offering AI-based decision platforms, customer-centric solutions and business consulting services, assisting retailers and CPG manufacturers in better business understanding and management.

It has the leadership of veterans of the market research and information technology industry, with more than 29 years of experience in global and Latin American retail, shopper marketing, merchandising, category and space management, assortment optimization, business intelligence and retailer data.

