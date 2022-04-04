Management Changes at HDI Global Mexico

Management Changes at HDI Global Mexico

Ciudad de México / Hannover, 4 April 2022

HDI Global SE is pleased to announce management changes at its operations in Mexico. Effective 4 April 2022, Omar Mendoza Lizaola will join HDI Global Mexico as Managing Director. At the same time, German Cardenas will assume the role of Executive Operations Director.

Omar Mendoza has 24 years of expertise in the local commercial insurance industry. He joins HDI Global from his long career at Chubb (former ACE) where he was in charge of Marine and Specialty business in North LATAM. From 2016 until 2020 he was Director of the same lines of business at Chubb in Brazil. His proven strengths are in portfolio development and optimization combined with a collaborative management approach. Omar holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

“I am very excited to join the HDI Global Mexico team that German Cardenas has successfully built up. The HDI brand is very well known and respected in our market and around the globe. We have an excellent opportunity to substantially increase our market share with sustainable growth, taking advantage of our underwriting expertise, financial strength, client focus and global presence,” says Omar.

German Cardenas joined the HDI Group more than 25 years ago and has transformed HDI Global Mexico from its humble beginnings into a successful hub for HDI’s business in the LATAM region and into a profitable local carrier. “At this juncture I believe that we all will benefit from Omar’s strong insurance background and look forward to working with him together on our common goal to expand HDI’s footprint in Mexico,” says German (photo).

“Mexico is a growth market for us. With Omar Mendoza we are adding a lot of local and global insurance market expertise to our team and positioning us well for our strategic growth plans in the Mexican market,” says David Hullin, Member of the Management Board of HDI Global SE and responsible for the regions Europe (not including Germany) and North and South America. “While we welcome Omar to our group, we also thank German very much for his excellent work over so many years and we count on his continuous contribution as Director of Operations.”

Both management changes are subject to the approval of the responsible regulatory authorities.

ENDS

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

As an industrial lines insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the industrial companies and corporate customers with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company also has operations in more than 175 countries through foreign branch offices, subsidiary and peer companies, and network partners. The company is thus able to offer its customers local policies for their global operations, which ensure that the established service and insurance protection is extended for all covered risks worldwide.

HDI Global SE is a company in the Industrial Lines Division of the Talanx Group. Approximately 3.700 employees in this division generated gross written premiums of approx. EUR 7.6 billion in the year 2021.

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of A+/stable (strong). Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

For media enquiries please contact:

Andreas Ahrenbeck

E-Mail: [email protected]

Forward-looking statementsThis news release may include forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the management of Talanx AG and/or HDI Global SE. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG’s and/or HDI Global SE’s control, affect our business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG and/or HDI Global SE may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE do not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do Talanx AG and/or HDI Global SE accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Attachments

Download news release as pdfDownload photo: Omar Mendoza LizaolaDownload photo: German Cardenas