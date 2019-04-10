Markforged takes Metal X roadshow global, hosting 60 events around the world

International tour will prepare manufacturers for the next industrial revolution

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged, a leading manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, today announced the Metal X Roadshow, a global open house series of more than 60 events designed to equip manufacturers with the insight and expertise needed to join the next industrial revolution. Attendees will learn how affordable, safe, and rapid metal 3D printing can accelerate time to market, drastically reduce costs and lead times, and fuel innovation more than ever before. To learn more about Markforged, and to find a Metal X open house near you, please visit: https://markforged.com/roadshow/



“There’s been overwhelming excitement so far surrounding the Metal X Roadshow. The first few events have attracted hundreds of attendees interested in learning about 3D printing and our metal technology. When people see the Metal X in person, its applications as well as finished parts, they quickly realize the benefits to their organization.”

Open house attendees can look forward to seeing the Metal X system in person, while exploring in-depth sessions and demonstrations that include:

Designing for additive manufacturing

Understanding the part process, from CAD to final printing

Identifying 3D printing opportunities on the production line

Learning about real-world case studies and applications from customers and partners

Hundreds of manufacturers around the world already rely on the Metal X 3D printing system, and leverage the global network of Markforged partners, who have already hosted, collectively, almost 20 open houses to date. Hear from some of the attendees about their experience:

Shawn Devaney, Vice President of 3D Printing Sales at DesignPoint:

“We have had tremendous success, and a lot of fun, getting out on the road with our partner Markforged. Additive manufacturing has come so far in such a short time that many companies don’t realize that it’s a technology that can totally transform their manufacturing. Events such as these roadshows allow us to show our customers that printing functional / end use parts from nylon, to continuous carbon fiber, to metal, with proven ROI for time and money savings, can help them beat their competition and drive competitive advantage.”

Johvon McLaughlin, Automation Engineer at Pennsylvania Machine Works, Inc.:

“These roadshows provide the necessary face to face communication needed to fully grasp the technology, its process, and its capabilities. The show also provides an exceptional atmosphere to where interested parties can connect with like-minded people. I enjoyed my experience and value the knowledge I obtained. I believe with a design engineer or the use of generative design and a Markforged printer, one can almost always find a solution to their current problem.”

Mark Statham, Production Engineering Manager, Dunlop Systems and Components:

“Looking back at the project I’ve realised that there are a number of things I’ve learned: Firstly, we should have attended the open house sooner and got the benefits earlier. Secondly, I should have justified two Markforged printers, I have enough work for them. And thirdly, I’m really pleased to see the motivational effect it has had on my team of engineers.”

Additive manufacturing will be a determining factor in the fourth industrial revolution. The companies that navigate the transition effectively will be those who equip themselves with the knowledge, experience, and technology to maximize their ROI.

About Markforged:

Markforged transforms manufacturing with the most affordable 3D printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has over 200 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently selected by Forbes as one of the Next Billion Dollar startups, and listed as the tenth fastest growing tech company in the US in the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.

