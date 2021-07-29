Maru appoints two key senior executives to global roles

TORONTO and LONDON and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and Insights Software & Advisory Services company, has announced two significant promotions in Maru/Matchbox.

Daniel Finder is to assume a new role as President, Client Relationships, Maru/Matchbox. Daniel will remain as CEO, Latam. Brent Snider will become President, Chief Revenue Officer, Maru/Matchbox.

As Maru continues to enjoy strong marketplace momentum, Ged Parton, CEO Maru Group says, “these International roles will help the business to focus efforts on optimizing multi market client service delivery, managing expansion, and growing sales revenue.”

He added “Daniel and Brent are outstanding talents with the right mix of intellectual generosity and integrity; their collaborative styles are helping to build our culture in the right direction.”

Daniel has extensive international experience from senior positions at Proctor & Gamble, Synovate and Ipsos. In his new capacity, Daniel is the most senior client-facing executive at Maru, with responsibility for overseeing service delivery in all geographies.

Brent has deep expertise in understanding client needs and configuring appropriate service and solution offers to deliver against these requirements. In his new role as President, Chief Revenue Officer for Maru/Matchbox, Brent will take on overall responsibility for Business Development in all existing Maru geographies.

The changes take effect August 1, 2021.

Contact

Megan Paul

media@marugroup.net

About Maru Group

SOFTWARE + ADVISORY SERVICES

Maru is a world leading CX and Insights Software & Advisory Services company. Maru was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of Software & Advisory Services delivering data in real-time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real-time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience and access to the best minds in research. Maru’s flexible service model means our clients can choose to self-serve our Software directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize our Software with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru successfully delivers major national and international CX and CEM programs for Enterprise organizations.



