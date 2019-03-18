Mattson Technology Announces Hydrilis™, a Unique High-Productivity Vacuum Wafer Process Platform

– Up to 4 process chambers and 8 wafer processing stations –

– Smallest footprint, highest throughput platform –

– Enables any process chamber, any position configuration flexibility –

FREMONT, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattson Technology, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced process equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, introduces Hydrilis™, the industry’s highest productivity density vacuum transfer platform featuring high throughput on the smallest footprint. The Hydrilis platform can be configured with up to 4 process chambers, or 8 processing stations, for parallel or sequential wafer processing. Any of the paradigmE® family plasma etch process chambers, Suprema® family plasma photoresist strip and hard-mask removal process chambers, Novyka™ family surface treatment process chambers and Novyka family selective chemical dry etch process chambers can all be integrated on the Hydrilis platform.

“Throughput per unit area of fab space is one of the key criteria in high volume semiconductor manufacturing,” said Dr. Subhash Deshmukh, Chief Business Officer of Mattson Technology. “The Hydrilis platform combines the highest throughput with the smallest footprint. It has already generated significant interest from our customers worldwide, with multiple shipments planned throughout this year.”

“The unique architecture of the Hydrilis platform works seamlessly with our chamber engineering technologies. Its proprietary design continues Mattson Technology’s tradition in delivering first-in-industry superior platform solutions,” said Dr. Michael Yang, Chief Technology Officer of Mattson Technology. “In addition to throughput and footprint advantages, the Hydrilis platform offers unprecedented process integration flexibilities, which is critical to our new product development roadmap.”

“Release of the Hydrilis platform is a result of our investment on product innovation over the last few years, as we are committed to providing our customers differentiated and production-worthy fab processing equipment and technologies,” commented Dr. Allen Lu, CEO and President of Mattson Technology. “It is also an important milestone in our long-term business plan, and we are encouraged by the high level of interest already received from our customers.”

About Mattson Technology, Inc.

Mattson Technology, Inc., headquartered in Fremont, California, designs, manufactures, markets and supports semiconductor wafer processing equipment. Mattson’s dry strip, plasma etch, rapid thermal processing and millisecond annealing equipment are used in high volume manufacturing by leading memory and logic chip makers around the world. New innovations by Mattson in platform technology address productivity and cost-of-ownership concerns in implementing advanced semiconductor technologies in high volume production. Learn more at www.mattson.com.

