May Mobility Selects LeddarTech’s Cocoon LiDAR Solution for its Autonomous Shuttle

LeddarTech’s solid-state Cocoon LiDAR has proven the most reliable technology as May Mobility’s driverless fleet takes to the roads, making autonomous mobility services safer.

QUEBEC CITY, May 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech R, an industry leader in automotive and mobility LiDAR technology is excited to announce that May Mobility, one of the front-runners in the deployment of autonomous shuttles, has selected LeddarTech LiDAR technology to provide enhanced safety in their autonomous shuttle deployments. May Mobility has validated the technology with over 50,000 real-condition test drives prior to launching in full mass production.



LeddarTech’s solid-state Cocoon LiDAR solution is designed to create a complete 360-degree cocoon and deliver a higher degree of safety related to collision prevention in autonomous shuttle applications. Powered by LeddarTM technology, the selected LiDAR solution provides the optimal balance of performance and cost-effectiveness required for successful commercial deployment of autonomous mobility services. LeddarTech’s mature technology and experienced support team also provide faster integration, development and time-to-market, at lower cost and risk.

May Mobility integrates several detection technologies into their autonomous shuttles, including LiDAR, RADAR and camera. This combination of sensors is what enables the shuttles to be fully autonomous. “We rely on the combination of the best detection technology that is currently available on the market to ensure the safest and most reliable autonomous shuttles for the passengers we transport,” stated Steve Vozar, Chief Technology Officer of May Mobility. “Safety is at the heart of May Mobility’s core DNA, and the LeddarTech Cocoon LiDAR solution meets our requirements to ensure that our autonomous vehicles achieve the highest level of safety for our users.”

“It is with great pride we announce our selection by May Mobility as a trusted LiDAR solution supplier and to support their mission of making transportation safer” stated Adrian Pierce, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at LeddarTech. Mr. Pierce added, “the implementation of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solutions into May Mobility’s shuttle design demonstrates our leadership in LiDAR technology that LeddarTech has built with over a decade of field-proven expertise.”

The collaboration between LeddarTech and May Mobility brings enhanced security to all passengers of May Mobility’s vehicles and this collaboration will continue for future autonomous fleet deployments.

About May Mobility

May Mobility builds and operates fleets of driverless cars in structured environments like central business districts, corporate campuses and dense residential developments. A typical deployment is 10 or more vehicles operating on roughly 4 square miles and has either public or private roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. May Mobility works directly with municipal and/or commercial entities to provide the service to residents or tenants of the proposed site.

About LeddarTechR

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (20 pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles and robotaxis.

