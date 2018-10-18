Meltwater and Dow Jones Announce Global Partnership to Provide Premium Content

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media intelligence, today announces the launch of a partnership with Dow Jones, a global provider of news and business information, to provide premium licensed content from Dow Jones Factiva into the Meltwater Media Intelligence platform.



This partnership will give Meltwater’s PR and communications clients the ability to monitor and analyze premium licensed content across thousands of Factiva news sources globally, including: The Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s; MarketWatch; and Dow Jones Newswires.

“Meltwater provides our clients with the most comprehensive content network globally, across news, social media and broadcast media. This new Dow Jones partnership will further strengthen our leadership position and allow our clients to access licensed content from some of the most highly-respected news outlets in the world. We’re excited about this partnership and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with Dow Jones,” said Kaveh Rostampor, Executive Director at Meltwater.

“Dow Jones is thrilled to provide PR and communications clients with access to our trusted, high-quality Factiva content. Meltwater will help us serve this vibrant market through its industry leading technology and global reach,” said Jason Malatesta, Head of Partnerships, Americas, Professional Information Business, at Dow Jones.

About Meltwater

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence and now Outside Insight, gives businesses the information advantage they need to stay ahead. More than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s media intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 55 offices across six continents. Meltwater is also committed to fostering the data science ecosystem through MEST, a pan-African entrepreneurial program and incubator, and Shack15, a global data science community. Learn more at Meltwater.com.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

